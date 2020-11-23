Urvashi Rautela Shares Adorable Picture with Mohsin Khan Ahead of their Music Video Release

As the countdown to the release of their much-awaited music video nears its end, Bollywood actress and model Urvashi Rautela shared adorable pictures with TV actor Mohsin Khan. The two have been building up the song titled “Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi” by dropping hints about it for the last few weeks and those teasers have made it difficult for the fans to keep calm.

On Sunday, the stunning actress posted two pictures clicked on the sets of the music video. The couple can be seen sipping some coconut water in the pictures. The pictures are so romantic that the fans can’t stop gushing over them. Check out the pictures here:

“Kyaa cheez gavaa di hai tumney....Ye sochke So naa Paogi (Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi),” captioned Rautela.

The pictures have been liked by more than several lakhs of users and have been commented upon by thousands.

“So much excited for this song. Love you infinity Urvi mam! So proud of you! May you shine more and more!” one user commented. Several fans complimented her beauty and said they cannot wait for the new song to be out.

A couple of weeks ago, Mohsin Khan, who has gained a lot of fame through TV soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in which he plays the role of Kartik, had shared a similar picture on his Instagram account. He asked the fans to guess the name of the upcoming song and gave a little clue about it.

“Shot on Eid E Milad #blessed! Hint on the Title of the Song. Something to do with the Moon. Let’s see who can guess it right,” he wrote on the post.

Well, now, we know the title of the song and also a few lines, thanks to Rautela’s posts. The song has been sung by Vishal Mishra. The music video will be out on Wednesday.