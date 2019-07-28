Urvashi Rautela Denies Relationship Rumours with Hardik Pandya, Shares Post on Social Media

Urvashi Rautela has urged media channels on YouTube to stop uploading "ridiculous videos" on her relationship status. Urvashi, on Sunday, posted a screenshot from one of the videos on the platform to emphasise that such stories and videos are disheartening for her family and parents to watch.

The video, from which the screenshot was shared by Urvashi, relates to her rumoured relationship with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and the media analysis and reports around it. Captioning a still of her and Hardik, she wrote, "I would humbly request respective media channels to YouTube to stop uploading such ridiculous videos as I have a family to answer and it creates problems for me,"

See Urvashi's post that featured on her Instagram stories here:

Urvashi was earlier in the news for her alleged affair with Hardik. It was said that Urvashi had met the Hardik and his brother Krunal at a party in 2018 and she and Hardik hit it off instantly. However, her recent post shuts down any possibility of a relationship between the two.

ibtimes.co.in reported there was news about Urvashi who was messaging Hardik Pandya non-stop to arrange two free passes of the World Cup Matches in London for her and her mother. However, Urvashi had rubbished the reports and said that her former manager was trying to spread false news about her to take revenge after losing her as one of his clients.

