Urvashi Rautela's Sizzling Belly Dance Moves Are Breaking the Internet; Watch It Here
Urvashi's dancing clip has resonated well with the audience and has been gaining a lot of admiration from fans across the country.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Urvashi Rautela
Bollywood’s sizzling actress Urvashi Rautela is yet again in the headlines for her sexy moves. This time the actress' belly dance video, which she posted on her Instagram account, has taken the internet by storm. Her dancing clip has resonated well with the audience and has been gaining a lot of admiration from fans across the country, gathering over 3 million views.
"Come lets #bellydance. Tag ur partner ‼️‼️" Urvashi captioned the video.
Urvashi started her career at a very early age making her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab the Great in 2013 and was last seen in Hate Story 4.
