Urvashi Rautela Slams Video Which Claimed Boney Kapoor Touched Her Inappropriately
A video of producer Boney Kapoor apparently touching Urvashi Rautela 'inappropriately' has been doing the rounds of the internet.
Images: Instagram
A video of producer Boney Kapoor reportedly touching actress Urvashi Rautela "inappropriately" has been doing the rounds of the internet. The Grand Masti actress has taken to Twitter to slam the reportage, calling it disrespectful.
The video was generated from the wedding reception of producer Jayantilal Gada's son Aksshay. The bash was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur, Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure, Subhash Ghai, Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, besides Boney and Urvashi.
Before heading towards the reception, all the celebrities posed for the paparazzi at the entryway. In the video of Boney and Urvashi, both of them are seen posing for the photogs on the red carpet, but as the photo session came to an end, it was reported that Boney patted Urvashi inappropriately after hugging her.
The video went viral on the Internet and many slammed the producer for his alleged actions. While some said that he should be ashamed of himself for such an act others are called his act is deplorable.
But Urvashi herself has spoken out to rubbish the claims that she was inappropriately touched. She tweeted, "Presumably one of the India's 'SUPREME' newspaper and this is 'NEWS'!!??Please dont talk about GIRL POWER or WOMEN’S LIBERATION when YOU don't know how to RESPECT/HONOUR GIRLS."
Urvashi will next be seen in Pagalpanti being helmed by Anees Bazmee. Apart from the former beauty queen, the comedy also stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla in major roles.
Presumably one of the India's 'SUPREME' newspaper and this is 'NEWS'!!??— URVASHI RAUTELA (@UrvashiRautela) April 1, 2019
Please dont talk about GIRL POWER or WOMEN’S LIBERATION when YOU don't know how to RESPECT/HONOUR GIRLS. pic.twitter.com/QK2Xc2tuSB
