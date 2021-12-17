Urvashi Rautela Spotted in Poshio and Scarlett-designed Dress. Price Will Shock You

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu created history after she won the title of Miss Universe 2021. At the mega event, Bollywood actor and model Urvashi Rautela was also present there as part of the jury. Urvashi was the youngest judge on the jury, and the actor was extremely happy and emotional while representing India at Miss Universe 2021.

The title of Miss Universe has returned to India after 21 years. This year, the Miss Universe contest took place in Israel and Urvashi was delighted for not just being a judge there but also for the fact that an Indian was crowned.

Now the actor is back in India and was spotted in a gorgeous dress at the airport. A video showing Urvashi, just as beautiful as always, has been doing the rounds on the Internet. She received a warm welcome at the airport, and the people present there welcomed her with flowers and garland. The actor looked happy and posed for the paparazzi.

Urvashi looked glamorous in a baby pink mini skirt dress, designed by Poshio and Scarlett and its cost will make your head spin. This dress has diamonds on it and it costs Rs 5 lakh. Urvashi looked stunning in a cold shoulder crop top and baby pink high stilettos dress. The actor completed her look with diamond earrings and a bracelet.

As far as Urvashi’s work is concerned, she will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget science fiction soon. Apart from that, the actor is also working with Randeep Hooda in the web series Inspector Avinash.

