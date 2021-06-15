Urvashi Rautela Takes Mud Bath, Shares Photo

Urvashi Rautela is taking beauty cue from Queen Cleopatra, going by her Instagram post on Monday.

The actress posted a picture of having a mud bath and wrote: “MY FAV MUD BATH SPA / MUD THERAPY. Cleopatra was an early lover of a mud bath, while modern fans includes me. Enjoying the red mud of a Balearic beach. Its said to have been used as a mirror by Venus, the Roman goddess of love. Its mineral-rich mud is considered therapeutic and good for skin."

Sharing the benefits of mud bath on one’s body and skin, the actress added: “Mud really can be a muddy marvel. Covered in healing mud therapeutic Mud Baths are still heralded today for their ability to detoxify and draw out impurities, soften skin, improve circulation, and ease aches and pains."

The actress recently took to social media to encourage her fans to work out and improve their fitness.

The actress shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen performing a type of ab workout using a punching bag. In the video, Urvashi bends her upper body downward grasping the punching bag with her legs, while her trainer supports her holding her feet.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela is all set to feature in the upcoming web series Inspector Avinash also starring Randeep Hooda.

