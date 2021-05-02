Urvashi Rautela Thanks Fans as 'Doob Gaye' Video Crosses 33 Million Views

The video of Guru Randhawa’s new song Doob gaye has garnered over 33 million views on YouTube since it dropped on April 29 and Urvashi Rautela, who features in the video with the singer has thanked fans for the feat. By Sunday afternoon, the song, composed by noted singer B Praak and written by Jaani, has 34,608,140 and 887K likes on the video streaming platform.

“33 million love… Doob Gaye becomes most viewed video in 24 hrs worldwide… Thanks a million… Love you guys," Urvashi wrote in an Instagram post.

The music video of Doob gaye is directed by Remo D’Souza.

Urvashi Rautela recently made headlines for donating 27 oxygen concentrators in Uttarakhand to help in the war against Covid. The actress made the contribution through Urvashi Rautela Foundation. Urvashi Rautela is one of the many celebrities who have come forward to help people fight the pandemic. Recently, many celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor, actors couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonerjee, and others donated their plasma to help people fight coronavirus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi will soon be seen in the web series Inspector Avinash which stars Randeep Hooda.

