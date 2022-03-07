Urvashi Rautela to do Item Song in Nithiin's Macherla Niyojakavargam? Details Here

The makers of actor Nithiin’s upcoming entertainer titled, Macherla Niyojakavargam, have roped in Urvashi Rautela to jive on a song with the actor. While no official confirmation has come yet, reports suggest that Miss Diva Universe 2015 will shake a leg to a special song in the upcoming political drama.

Previously Malaika Arora made a splash in the Tollywood industry with a Kevvu Keka song in power star Pawan Kalyan Gabbar Singh.

Directed by MS Rajasekhar Reddy, Macherla Niyojakavargam is scheduled to hit theatres on April 29. Along with Nithiin, the film stars Kriti Shetty as the female lead.

Produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikhita Reddy under the banner of Shreshth Movies, the film is set in the backdrop of politics and Nithiin will be seen playing the role of an election officer.

The technical crew of the film includes Prasad Murella, who will be handling the cinematography department. While Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao will handle editing, Mahathi Swarasagar will be providing the music.

Nithiin was last seen in Maestro, directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Bankrolled by Shresht Movies, Nabha Natesh plays the female lead in the film. The dark comedy also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Jisshu Sengupta, Naresh, Sreemukhi, Ananya, Harsha Vardhan, Racha Ravi, Mangli, and Srinivasa Reddy in pivotal roles.

Speaking of Nithiin, the actor has earned one Filmfare Award and two nominations for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu. Nithiin made his acting debut in 2002 with the romantic action film Jayam.

