Urvashi Rautela to Represent India, Judge Miss Universe 2021; Her Fans are Ecstatic

Bollywood actor and model Urvashi Rautela is all set to represent India again at the international level. Urvashi Rautela will be this year’s judge at Miss Universe 2021 pageant in Eilat, Israel, according to celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

The actor will represent the country and walk the ramp with the Indian flag on the 70th edition of Miss Universe scheduled for December 12. Let us tell you that Urvashi has already represented India at grant stages before. She was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant.

The latest reports have made Urvashi’s fans excited and they have filled the comments section with love. The fans are congratulating her through social media, adding that they are proud of her.

Commenting on the post, a fan wrote, “Finally… This is a big achievement for Urvashi Rautela.” At the same time, one urged, “Please, make India win.” Meanwhile, many were shocked by the news and wondered how Urvashi landed such a big opportunity. However, the actor has already rocked the international platforms before.

Talking about her acting career in Bollywood, Urvashi made her debut in 2013 with Singh Saab the Great and has appeared in films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, and Pagalpanti. On the work front, she will soon be seen in Black Rose and Thiruttu Payale 2.

For the unversed, this year Chandigarh-based model and actor Harnaaz Sandhu will represent India at the international beauty pageant.

