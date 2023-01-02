Urvashi Rautela Trolled For Her Crocodile Jewellery In New Year Post

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela never misses a chance to grab the limelight. The former Miss Universe has also been making the headlines for her cryptic posts of a certain “RP.” And fans can’t help but speculate that they are linked to her former flame - Indian Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishab Pant.

Rishab Pant, who met with a horrific accident on December 30, is currently in the hospital for treatment. Amid that, Urvashi dropped a picture on Instagram, wishing her followers a Happy New Year. However, it was the diva’s crocodile-designed jewellery that attracted the attention of netizens.

“HNY,” Urvashi captioned her post. The picture captured the actress decked up in a satin mauve-coloured jacket as she clicked a selfie. She clubbed her attire for New Year with an uber-chic pair of sunglasses, on-fleek eyebrows, a dash of glossy peach lipstick, and a sleek, top-knot ponytail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Coming to her choice of jewellery, which created an online buzz, Urvashi can be seen sporting a crisscrossed green-and-golden crocodile neckpiece. To alleviate her glam game, she teamed up her unique piece with a pair of crocodile-inspired earrings, a croc-themed ring, and crisscrossed crocodile bangles.

As soon as the Hate Story 4 actress shared the glamorous selfie on her IG handle, social media users wasted no time pointing out her unique piece of customised accessories. Netizens dug up the references to Rishabh Pant and lambasted the actress in the comment section.

“Or unko lgta h didi ko Rishabh ke accident ka dukh hoga. Lekin yaha to magarmachchh ke aanshu dikh rhe h. (And they think that sister (Urvashi) might be sad about Rishab’s accident. But, we can see crocodile tears here),” trolled one user.

“Magarmach ke aasu (Crocodile tears),” quipped another. “Udhar apna bhai hospitalised hai, idhar fashion show chal rha hai,” wrote a third netizen sarcastically.

Earlier, Urvashi dropped another cryptic photo on her gram’, with the caption “Praying.” Soon after, users were quick to point out that the B-town stunner was praying for Rishabh Pant’s speedy recovery, hence the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Urvashi Rautela often steals attention with her “RP” posts. However, just a few months ago, the actress clarified that the RP in her life is none other than her co-star Ram Pothineni. She asserts that she had no clue that Rishabh Pant was referred to as RP.

Read all the Latest Movies News here