Urvashi Rautela Turns 28: When the Actor Turned up At Manish Malhotra's Party Uninvited

Actor-model Urvashi Rautela is celebrating her 28th birthday today. Her fans and well-wishers are extending their birthday wishes to her on social media. She jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate her special day with her family. She is sharing pictures and videos from the island nation. The actor often remains in the headlines for her stylish pictures and glamorous looks. However, Urvashi’s name has also been associated with many controversies and rumours. Here’s a look at a few of them:

– Urvashi Rautela once reached fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s high-profile party even when she was not invited. She was not invited but she had clicked pictures with many big stars. Urvashi Rautela was constantly in the headlines after attending the party this way.

– Urvashi Rautela was offered the Great Grand Masti film. She did not like her role when director Inder Kumar offered the film. However, after three months, she changed her mind and signed the film, which was released in 2016.

– In 2017, Urvashi Rautela reportedly paid a huge amount of money for the VVIP seat in singer Justin Bieber’s Mumbai concert. At the time, she was trolled heavily for spending money on luxury things instead of charity. Urvashi Rautela is a big fan of Justin Bieber.

– Urvashi Rautela came into the limelight in 2012 when she was asked to return the crown of Miss India Universe. Organizers had found in its investigation that Urvashi Rautela was too young to win this beauty pageant, although she had won many beauty pageants before Miss India Universe.

– Urvashi had reportedly commented on Pulkit Sharma and Yami Gautam’s off-screen relationship during the film Sanam Re. After this, Urvashi Rautela was not invited to the premiere of the film by the makers to avoid any further controversy. The film was released in 2016.

