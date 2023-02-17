Urvashi Rautela Wishes Rishabh Pant A Speedy Recovery, Calls Him 'India's Pride'; Watch Video

Actress Urvashi Rautela, who often grabs a spot on the trends list over her comments on Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, did something similar on Friday. The actress was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. As she walked away from the exit gate, media asked her about Rishabh Pant’s recent Instagram post. In the video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Urvashi is asked if she’s seen Rishabh’s recent recovery photo. She responds, “Yes, yes" and continues, “He’s an asset to our country. India’s pride." A media person can be heard saying, “Humari dua unke sath hai (our prayers are with him)," to which she replies, “Meri bhi (mine too)."

The diva was wearing a tomato-red athleisure set that included high-waist leggings, a sports bra and a cropped jacket. She accessorised the look with hexagon-shaped sunglasses and black sneakers. She opted for an open hairdo.

Watch the video below:

Rishabh Pant is currently recovering from the terrible car accident he met with on December 30 while he was driving from Delhi to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother. Fans of Pant were in shock when the 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman recently posted photos of himself using crutches to walk. It was the first time the player had shared an update in the form of pictures since the car accident. Fans across the country were overjoyed to see Rishabh Pant back on his feet. He also penned a caption that read, “One step forward, One step stronger, One step better".

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have often featured in headlines for taking digs at each other in cryptic posts and interviews. Not so long ago, Urvashi Rautela trended big time after she posted a photo of the Mumbai hospital where Rishabh Pant was admitted. The actress received backlash from Internet users, who called her a “stalker" and asked her to leave Rishabh “alone."

This is mental harrasment. If a man did this, he'd either be in jail or have a Netflix crime documentary in his name. pic.twitter.com/q2f4BmK7Xk— Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 5, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi will next be seen in Sampath Nandi’s upcoming film, Black Rose. The film also stars MD Irfan KF in a crucial role. The project is currently in its post-production stage and details are still being kept under wraps.

