Urvashi Rautela Wraps Up Shoot For Hindi Remake Of Thiruttu Payale 2

Urvashi Rautela has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming untitled film, which is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil super-hit Thiruttu Payale 2.

The actress took to Instagram to share the news with her fans along with a beautiful video where she can be seen enjoying a boat ride on the Ganga in Varanasi. The film, directed by Susi Ganeshan, was shot in the city.

Urvashi wrote, "Bring the toughest role to me I'll do it!! It's a film wrap!! I feel blessed post Pagalpanti to have been on this special journey, of Hindi remake of Tamil superhit Thiruttu Payale 2 alongside my two heroes Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi directed by Susi Ganeshan."

The actress also elaborated on her role in the film in which she will be seen in a de-glam avatar. She mentioned, "This will be second time that I will be seeing in a de-glam avatar and playing a simple girl next door who's a social media addict from Varanasi. People will definitely get to see me in a new avatar and I am really excited about this film."

The 25-year-old further mentioned that she does not shy away from playing a challenging role and wants to give her best no matter how tough it is. "Whichever role is the toughest, bring it to me, I'll do it. I want to add a reality touch to all my characters...don't think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can't wait for you guys to see it. #love #UrvashiRautela"

In the film, Urvashi Rautela will be seen playing the love interest of Viineet Kumar. The film also stars Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor Akshay Oberoi in a negative role.

