2-min read

Urvashi Rautela Wraps Up Shoot For Hindi Remake Of Thiruttu Payale 2

In the film, Urvashi Rautela will be seen playing the love interest of Viineet Kumar. The film also stars Akshay Oberoi in a negative role.

IANS

Updated:January 1, 2020, 9:09 PM IST
Urvashi Rautela Wraps Up Shoot For Hindi Remake Of Thiruttu Payale 2
Bigg Boss invited popular Bollywood actress, Urvashi Rautela as a special guest, who also got gifts for the contestants, that were sent by their families. (Image: Colors TV)

Urvashi Rautela has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming untitled film, which is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil super-hit Thiruttu Payale 2.

The actress took to Instagram to share the news with her fans along with a beautiful video where she can be seen enjoying a boat ride on the Ganga in Varanasi. The film, directed by Susi Ganeshan, was shot in the city.

Urvashi wrote, "Bring the toughest role to me I'll do it!! It's a film wrap!! I feel blessed post Pagalpanti to have been on this special journey, of Hindi remake of Tamil superhit Thiruttu Payale 2 alongside my two heroes Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi directed by Susi Ganeshan."

The actress also elaborated on her role in the film in which she will be seen in a de-glam avatar. She mentioned, "This will be second time that I will be seeing in a de-glam avatar and playing a simple girl next door who's a social media addict from Varanasi. People will definitely get to see me in a new avatar and I am really excited about this film."

View this post on Instagram

Bring the toughest role to me I'll do it!! It's a film wrap !! I feel blessed post Pagalpanti to have been on this special journey, of Hindi remake of Tamil superhit 'Thiruttu Payale 2' alongside my two heroes Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi directed by Susi Ganeshan. This will be second time that i will be seeing in a de-glam avatar and playing a simple girl next door who's a social media addict from Varanasi. People will definitely get to see me in a new avatar and I am really excited about this film.Whichever role is the toughest, bring it to me, I'll do it. I want to add a reality touch to all my characters...don't think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can't wait for you guys to see it.

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

The 25-year-old further mentioned that she does not shy away from playing a challenging role and wants to give her best no matter how tough it is. "Whichever role is the toughest, bring it to me, I'll do it. I want to add a reality touch to all my characters...don't think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can't wait for you guys to see it. #love #UrvashiRautela"

In the film, Urvashi Rautela will be seen playing the love interest of Viineet Kumar. The film also stars Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor Akshay Oberoi in a negative role.

