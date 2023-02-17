Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who often hits headlines for her fashion sense and at times her comments, has wished Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah on his birthday. The pacer turned 20 on February 15 and celebrated it by cutting a cake alongside his Quetta Gladiators teammates. The matter came to light when Naseem commented on the wedding of Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan. Urvashi left a birthday wish in the comment section. The actress also gave Naseem her congratulations on receiving an honorary DSP rank from the Balochistan Police.

“Happy Birthday Naseem Shah. Congratulations on being conferred with honorary DSP rank," commented Urvashi. Naseem also acknowledged Urvashi’s greeting and commented," Thank you".

Urvashi Rautela wishes Naseem Shah on his birthday pic.twitter.com/rLP5hoR8nv— Annas Ahmed Khan (@AnnasAhmedKhan4) February 16, 2023

Urvashi Rautela earlier posted an Instagram story with Naseem Shah. Urvashi attended the Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan. She shared an edited video of herself and Naseem Shah online after the match. The video of them together, coupled with the birthday wish has intrigued fans about what is brewing between the two. However, in her defence of the video posted last year, Urvashi said that her staff recently posted at least 12 fan-made cute edits without the knowledge of the other parties involved. The internet reacted in the most hilarious ways to the birthday wish. Here are some priceless reactions.

Urvashi Rautela wished Naseem Shah on his birthday (15 feb) in his latest instagram post's comments section.Kabhi Mr. RP to kabhi Naseem Shah😆😆🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ypp2gJnX63 — Lucky (@sanataniboy42) February 16, 2023

Urvashi’s remarks towards Rishabh Pant made headlines throughout last year. She most recently shared an image of the hospital where the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman was receiving care after a terrible road accident on December 30, 2022. On the other hand, when Naseem Shah was asked about his equation with Urvashi, he denied even knowing the actress. He said that he had no idea why people made such fan-made videos and that his only concentration at the moment was cricket.

Recently, Urvashi got trolled by fans for asking people to not compare her with Kylie Jenner. Although there is a section of people drawing similarities between her and the world-famous beauty mogul, her statement was met with hard trolling.

