Urvashi Rautela's Miss Universe Pageant Black Net Dress Cost Whopping Rs. 40 Lakh

Bollywood actor and model Urvashi Rautela is without a doubt one of the most glamorous and stylish individuals in Bollywood. And those glamourous experiences — whether on a ramp or at the airport — entail a lot of expenditure.

Rautela had recently attended the Miss Universe 2021 pageant as a member of the jury. At the event, Urvashi donned a black net dress, which is reportedly worth around 40 lakhs. You all must be wondering what is so special about this dress that it was this expensive, right? Here’s your answer.

This halter neck black net dress has beautiful golden thread work on the back. While it creates a shimmering and dreamy effect, the most prominent feature of Urvashi’s outfit is the matching net veil, attached to her dress, whose ends are tied to both of her wrists. The rest has been draped nicely over the head.

The design of Urvashi’s dress is extremely unique. Paired with special make-up, the dress looks even more glamorous. Along with the dress, she had gone for the smoky eyes look, glossy pink lipstick with a glossy base. It’s of no wonder then, that she looked like a true diva at the Miss Universe pageant.

According to reports, Urvashi had worn diamond finger rings and earrings with this dress. The actor has also shared many of her photos in this look and also videos that were captured on the same night. She has posted a video on her Instagram account, which she captioned, “The words ‘I am’ are powerful. We are declaring who we are to the universe.”

Urvashi looks truly radiant and full of confidence in the video, with the dress which makes it look like she has a thousand stars twinkling on her body. People are going crazy over this look, with the video having received over 1.4 lakh likes.

