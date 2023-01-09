Urvashi Rautela's Mom Drops Hospital Pic Where Rishabh Pant is Admitted, Netizens Demand 'Legal Action'

Urvashi Rautela’s mother recently took to social media and dropped a picture of the hospital where cricketer Rishabh Pant is admitted. Along with the photo, she penned a note for her daughter and wrote, “Every thing is all right don’t worry beta @urvashirautela.”

However, this has left netizens disappointed. Soon after the post was shared, several of Pant’s fans commented on it and alleged ‘harasment’ from the daughter-mother duo. “Another Controversial post kya drama lagaya hua hai yr ap logo ne," one of the fans wrote. One of the social media users also demanded legal action against Urvashi and her mother. “Ab bs bhot hua tum jaise logo pr legal action lena chahiye …. kisi ko itna harras krna stock krna bewajh kaha tk jayaz hai …woh ladka hai na isiliye ladki hota na toh saare feminist … aake khade ho jate yaha," he wrote. “Kya mazak bna rakha h," a third comment read.

Check out Urvashi Rautela’s mother’s post here:

This comes days after Urvashi also shared a black and white photo featuring Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute, where Pant is admitted. She, too, was trolled online with netizens accusing her of mental harassment. “This is mental harassment. If a man did this, he’d either be in jail or have a Netflix crime documentary in his name," one of the Twitter users had written.

Urvashi once mentioned that a ‘RP’ had her waiting for hours, which made people think that it was directed towards the cricketer. However, later, she clarified that the RP in her life was her co-star Ram Pothineni. Besides this, the Bollywood actress was also in Australia around the same time when Rishabh Pant was there for team India’s match.

