Urvashi Rautela's Twirling Video In An All-black Outfit Will Make You Say Wow

Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has shared a flirty post on social media. Urvashi shared a video of herself on Instagram, where she is seen twirling around in a black dress teamed with black sunglasses.

The actress flirty message: "kiss me hard before you go." The post currently has over 214K likes on the photo-sharing website.

The Bollywood actress who represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant, recently said that stars were under constant pressure to look good. When you're an actor, a star, you have to look driven and fit. Stars are always under the pressure to look good -- not only female stars but the males too," Urvashi told IANS.

"In the new age of digital media, you have to look presentable in order to look inspiring, and avoid people giving negative comments," added the social media sensation, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film, Singh Saab The Great.

Meanwhile, she is gearing up for the release of her film Virgin Bhanupriya on an OTT platform. The film also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.

