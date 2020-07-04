Urvashi Rautela's Wedding Picture with Gautam Gulati Shocks Fans, Did They Really Get Married?

Bigg Boss season 8 winner Gautam Gulati has shared a photo on his Instagram that has sent fans into a frenzy. The photo shows the actor getting married to Urvashi Rautela, as per Hindu tradition. Fans of both actors were quick to assume that they were probably yet another couple who decided to tie the knot during the lockdown.

Gautam shared the photo and wrote in the caption, "Shaadi mubarak nahi bologey? (Won't you congratulate us?)" This led to further speculation that they had gotten married for real.

However, on further reading the caption, one can see that the wedding photo is from their upcoming film Virgin Bhanupriya. In the post shared by Gautam, he has uploaded another picture from their film in which he is seen showing off his toned physique.

"Shaadi mubarak nahi bologey? 🙈😂 @urvashirautela 💫 @archanapuransingh Guys our film #virginbhanupriya. Is coming soon on @zee5premium @zee5 on 16th July, I hope apko pasand aye ye light comedy," he wrote in the caption.

Fans expressing shock in the comments section said they thought the photos were from a real wedding until they read the whole caption. Several female fans of Gautam took a sigh of relief. One user went on to say that she would have gotten a heart attack if he really would have been married to Urvashi Rautela.

"My heart stopped bitting for a while when I first saw this. Thank god It was not real (sic)," wrote one user, while another commented, "Bye the way I was shocked 😡😡 itna toh virushka kai time par shock ni lga."

