Urvasivo Rakshasivo Teaser: Allu Sirish Assures Netizens Of An Engrossing Rom-Com

Actor Allu Sirish has proved his mettle as an actor, time and again, with films like Gouravam, Kotha Janta and Srirastu Subhamastu, among others. He is all set to impress the audience yet again with his upcoming film, titled Urvasivo Rakshasivo. Actress Anu Emmanuel will be seen playing the female lead, opposite Sirish, in this romantic comedy. Filmmaker Rakesh Sashii has helmed this project. Urvasivo Rakshasivo’s teaser was released by the makers yesterday, and it is currently trending at number 50 on YouTube.

Allu Sirish plays the role of Sri Kumar, who is madly in love with Sindhu, played by Anu Emmanuel. However, Sindhu makes it clear to Sri that she doesn’t love him. Sri is also shown to be quite confused in life. So, will there be a happy ending for Sri and Sindhu? Will Sri try to change himself to win over Sindhu? These questions form the crux of Urvasivo Rakshasivo’s plot. Sirish and Anu’s on-screen chemistry is one of the highlights of the film’s teaser.

The Urvasivo Rakshasivo teaser has been received well by netizens. One user praised Allu Sirish for choosing experimental roles. Another pointed out that the Telugu film has drawn inspiration from director Elan’s Tamil movie Pyaar Prema Kaadhal. Fans also lauded 1971: Beyond Borders actor for his choice of scripts. Urvasivo Rakshasivo’s slick and entertaining teaser has garnered more than 27 Lakh views so far.

The film was first titled Prema Kadanta. It was then changed to Urvasivo Rakshasivo. However, the reason behind the title change has not been revealed by the makers. This Rakesh Sashii directorial is all set to release on November 4. The film also stars Vennela Kishore and Sunil in key roles, alongside Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel,

The music for Urvasivo Rakshasivo has been scored by Achu Rjamani and Anup Rubens. The film’s editing has been carried out by Karthika Srinivas R while its cinematography has been helmed by Tanveer Mir.

