Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary today. The duo’s relationship is undoubtedly a beautiful one and they have been painting the tinsel town red with their adorable pictures on social media. Namrata has been a constant pillar of strength for Mahesh, who suffered an unfortunate time in 2022, losing several members of his family. Mahesh shared a photo of them on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Us…..A little crazy & a whole lot of love! 18 years together and forever to go! Happy anniversary NSG". Alongside the caption, Mahesh attached a photo with Namrata. The couple looked the cutest embracing each other lovingly with all smiles.

Namrata was overwhelmed with emotions on this occasion and replied, “And I love you too". Fans and colleagues from the entertainment industry conveyed their best wishes to the couple on this occasion. Lloyd Stevens, fitness trainer to many prominent celebrities wrote, “Happy Anniversary to you both and many blessings for the years to come." Others wished that the couple would continue to enjoy their bond for many more years to come.”

Fans have always been curious to know about the love story of this famous duo who leaves no chance to give their fans some major couple goals. As stated in the reports. Namrata Shirodkar got to know Mahesh at the muhurat for their movie Vamsi in 2000. Although they did not express their affection for each other at that time, it was love at first sight for them. On the Vamsi set, the two got along well, and by the time the movie’s production was over, reportedly they had started dating. Mahesh has said in an interview to a portal that they dated for a period of five years before reading marital vows but it was after 2 years they realized that it was pretty much serious between both of them.

What were the qualities which led to Namrata falling in love with the Spyder actor? In an interview with a portal, she said that Mahesh was innocent, affable and polite. After dating him, she decided that he was the one for her and married him in a private ceremony held in 2005.

