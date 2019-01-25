US-based Music Prodigy Sparsh Shah Pays Tribute to Native Country with New Version of Jana Gana Mana

With Republic Day only a few hours away, Sparsh Shah, a music prodigy from New Jersey, has paid tribute to his native country in the form of a refreshing version of Jana Gana Mana, which is in collaboration with Rohan Puntambekar.Sparsh is the YouTube sensation behind the cover of Eminem’s Not Afraid. The rapper is a self-confessed fan of Eminem in the rap genre. Rohan Puntambekar is a singer, music composer and producer who has composed for several short and independent films.When asked about this recreated version, Sparsh said, “Both Rohan and I were planning to do a musical collaboration. We met on Facetime and decided to start a music project around the Republic Day occasion. So, we brainstormed and came up with a recreated version of our National Anthem and tried to give it a refreshing touch. We did the recording and video shooting via Facetime, Skype and other modes. The entire process was simply amazing!”Watch the video here:"Sparsh is an exceptionally talented boy and at such a young age, he has become an international fame. This is my first collaboration with him and it's a pleasure recording Jana Gana Mana with him,” said composer Rohan Puntambekar.Sparsh was born with an incurable disease called osteogenesis imperfecta. This condition makes his bones extremely fragile and brittle. He had broken 35-40 bones while emerging from his mother’s womb.This multi-talented 15-year-old has written several poems, short stories, motivational/funny speeches. He has been learning Hindustani classical music for the last seven-and-a-half years and American vocal music for the last three years.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.