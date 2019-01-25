English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US-based Music Prodigy Sparsh Shah Pays Tribute to Native Country with New Version of Jana Gana Mana
Despite being born with brittle bones, Sparsh Shah, from New Jersey, has emerged a musical prodigy. He became a YouTube sensation with the rap cover of Eminem’s Not Afraid.
Image: Twitter
With Republic Day only a few hours away, Sparsh Shah, a music prodigy from New Jersey, has paid tribute to his native country in the form of a refreshing version of Jana Gana Mana, which is in collaboration with Rohan Puntambekar.
Sparsh is the YouTube sensation behind the cover of Eminem’s Not Afraid. The rapper is a self-confessed fan of Eminem in the rap genre. Rohan Puntambekar is a singer, music composer and producer who has composed for several short and independent films.
When asked about this recreated version, Sparsh said, “Both Rohan and I were planning to do a musical collaboration. We met on Facetime and decided to start a music project around the Republic Day occasion. So, we brainstormed and came up with a recreated version of our National Anthem and tried to give it a refreshing touch. We did the recording and video shooting via Facetime, Skype and other modes. The entire process was simply amazing!”
Watch the video here:
"Sparsh is an exceptionally talented boy and at such a young age, he has become an international fame. This is my first collaboration with him and it's a pleasure recording Jana Gana Mana with him,” said composer Rohan Puntambekar.
Sparsh was born with an incurable disease called osteogenesis imperfecta. This condition makes his bones extremely fragile and brittle. He had broken 35-40 bones while emerging from his mother’s womb.
This multi-talented 15-year-old has written several poems, short stories, motivational/funny speeches. He has been learning Hindustani classical music for the last seven-and-a-half years and American vocal music for the last three years.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Sparsh is the YouTube sensation behind the cover of Eminem’s Not Afraid. The rapper is a self-confessed fan of Eminem in the rap genre. Rohan Puntambekar is a singer, music composer and producer who has composed for several short and independent films.
When asked about this recreated version, Sparsh said, “Both Rohan and I were planning to do a musical collaboration. We met on Facetime and decided to start a music project around the Republic Day occasion. So, we brainstormed and came up with a recreated version of our National Anthem and tried to give it a refreshing touch. We did the recording and video shooting via Facetime, Skype and other modes. The entire process was simply amazing!”
Watch the video here:
"Sparsh is an exceptionally talented boy and at such a young age, he has become an international fame. This is my first collaboration with him and it's a pleasure recording Jana Gana Mana with him,” said composer Rohan Puntambekar.
Sparsh was born with an incurable disease called osteogenesis imperfecta. This condition makes his bones extremely fragile and brittle. He had broken 35-40 bones while emerging from his mother’s womb.
This multi-talented 15-year-old has written several poems, short stories, motivational/funny speeches. He has been learning Hindustani classical music for the last seven-and-a-half years and American vocal music for the last three years.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray LIVE Updates: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
- A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Emerge the Winner at the Republic Day Box Office?
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results