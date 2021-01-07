US-Based Woman Claims Cezanne Khan Married Her to Obtain Green Card, Actor Denies Allegations

Actor Cezanne Khan, well known for his role of Anurag Basu in the TV show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, recently spoke about his marriage in a recent interview. Post the interview, US citizen Aisha Pirani (nee Merchant), of Pakistani descent, has alleged that Cezanne was married to her in the US between 2015 and 2017.

Cezanne recently said that he is in love with a Uttar Pradesh-based girl, and had recently shared a picture with her on his birthday on social media. He said they have been dating for three years and planning to get married soon.

However, 47-year-old Aisha, who is related to Cezanne's family from Pakistan, has said that the actor is trying to hide the fact that he was married before. Speaking to ETimes from the US, she said, "I don't care if he gets married 50 times over now, but why is he hiding the fact that he was married earlier? He cheated on me and used me to obtain green card in the US and lived off my money. The moment he got the green card, he filed for divorce."

Aisha also said that the two had met during her first marriage in Mumbai. She added that after her divorce, Cezanne moved in with her in the US home and shuttled back and forth between US and Mumbai, and the two tied the knot on April 3, 2015.

The actor has denied being married to Aisha, saying, "I was never married to her. This is a case of an obsessive fan. It's irrelevant to talk about such people. She is just trying to gain publicity through me. She is the sister of my cousin's wife who lives in Karachi, that's how I know her. I have no idea about any marriage certificate."