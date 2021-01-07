US Capitol Violence: Bollywood Celebs React with Disgust, Hollywood Calls for Trump's Arrest, Ban

Bollywood and Hollywood stars have reacted strongly to the storming of the United States Capitol building by enraged supporters of US President Donald Trump. As Congress moved toward confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election on Wednesday, hundreds of pro-Trump protesters stormed and occupied the Capitol, disrupting the final electoral count.

Chris Evans, Ashton Kutcher, Sacha Baron Cohen, Michael Keaton, Cardi B, Ava DuVernay, Edward Norton, Shonda Rhimes were among the many from Hollywood, who expressed their outrage at the situation on social media. Some even called for the arrest of President Trump, alleging that the Republican politician instigated the violence. Several Bollywood stars including Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha, are also speaking out on social media.

“If armed people of color; black, Latino, Muslim- stormed the US Capitol to disrupt the transfer of power following an election, there’d be no ‘tear gas & rubber bullets phase’ of the response. They’d be shot dead before they got 10 steps into the grounds,” Edward Norton tweeted.

Sacha Baron Cohen tweeted, "Hey Mark Zuckerberg, @jack, @SusanWojcicki and @sundarpichai-- Donald Trump just incited a violent attack on American democracy. Is that FINALLY enough for you to act? It's time to ban Donald Trump from your platforms once and for all!"

Hey Mark Zuckerberg, @jack, @SusanWojcicki and @sundarpichai -- Donald Trump just incited a violent attack on American democracy. Is that FINALLY enough for you to act?!It's time to ban Donald Trump from your platforms once and for all! pic.twitter.com/4oWoiMu0eC — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 6, 2021

Here's what others tweeted:

Leah Remini: "Praying for our country. Sickened & saddened by what I'm seeing-on so many levels. Cowards. Disgraceful. We will get through this. #CapitolRiots"

Meghan McCain: "This one one of America's darkest days in our entire history."

Charli D'Amelio: "Today has been a difficult day for our country my heart is with everyone and im just hoping everyone can stay safe and out of any harm. please everyone in the washington dc area stay safe!!"

Michael Keaton: "I was chased and run through tear gas demonstrating against the war in the 70s. What the police DIDN'T do today was shocking. They sure were ready during the BLM demos which was peaceful."

Chris Evans: "I'm speechless"

Pink: "As a United States Citizen, and the daughter of two veterans, and the sister of another, I am ashamed of what is happening in Washington. Hypocrisy, shame, Embarrassment. Unpatriotic hypocritical sheep drinking poison Kool aid. This a sad day for America."

Octavia Spencer: "If the election is invalid, then these newly elected people should technically not be in office. How can they reject the top of the ticket, but support their Own wins?"

Armie Hammer: "Hey, America.... are you ok??"

Gizelle Bryant: "People that don't live in DC don't have a full appreciation of how F-ing difficult it is to actually get anywhere near that building and the fact that these hooligans got inside is UNBELIEVABLE."

Rachel Lindsay: "This is the type of America half the country votes for."

Ashton Kutcher: "Support the peaceful transition of power!!!!!!!! That's being a patriot!"

Cardi B: "The irony is pretty funny.........weren't people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?[thinking face emoji]......Let me just watch."

Swara Bhasker: “HOW were they allowed to get this far? Where are the guns and sophisticated machinery that peaceful BLM activists were faced with?

Richa Chadha: “Unfolding like a QAnon prophecy... now awaiting reptilians...dark dark day for America... erstwhile spreader of offshore democracy."