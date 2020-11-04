US Elections 2020: All Eyes on Results for Priyanka Chopra and Jonas Family

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in US, took to her Instagram handle to share an update on US elections 2020. As the entire nation goes to vote, Priyanka hinted on the unpredictability of the US Presidential Elections 2020. Her post reads, “The uncertainty of 2020 continues… watching the #USElections with my family in LA. Many Voters still uncounted… it looks like it’s going to be a long night.”

PeeCee is an active social media user and often shares pictures and glimpses from her day to day life. Recently the actress completed her 20 glorious years in the Bollywood and took a trip down the memory lane. She shared a video with scenes from her first 3 films: Tamil film Thamizhan, also featuring South superstar Thalapathy Vijay, her Bollywood debut Hero: The Love Story Of A Spy starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, followed by Priyanka, Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar starrer Andaaz.

The video also has a video message from former Miss Universe Lara Dutta, in which she can be heard saying that working with Priyanka was very special. Priyanka is the first female co-star that she worked with. Along with the video, PeeCee also penned a heartfelt note and recalled her journey. A part of her note reads, “Back to where it all started... #20in2020 Seems like another lifetime now... back when it all started and I fell in love with the movies. Being in Indian movies was like entering a magical world... I went in blind, with no idea what to expect and no formal training (sic).”

She further wrote that it was a roller coaster ride of challenges and milestones. Priyanka also thanked everyone who took a chance on her and said that these three movies set her up on a trajectory.

Priyanka had given several hit films. She is one of the finest actresses of Bollywood. She has received numerous awards, including a National Film Award and five Filmfare Awards. She was even honoured with Padma Shri in 2016 by the government of India.