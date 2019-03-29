English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Us Movie Review: Ghouls Go On A Rampage in Jordan Peele's Film
Race and colour are not an issue in Peele's new film. Thank God for small mercies!
Image courtesy: Twitter/@UsMovie
Loading...
Us
Cast: Lupito Nyong'o, Winston Duke
Director: Jordan Peele
To say director Jonathan Peele's second feature film is a letdown would be erroneous. His first much-feted fear-jerker Get Out had left me cold. While most learned critics across the world found it inventive and witty, it struck as being singularly stupid, and racist in an inverted kind of way.
Race and colour are not an issue in Peele's new film. Thank God for small mercies! This time he is on another trip as his wholesome African-American family is attacked by ghouls who are spitting images of each member of our wholesome family. So the ghoul attacking the wife looks exactly like the wife, the one attacking the husband looks like his mirror-image. Ditto the children.
All this could make for an entertaining humour-horror hijinks like, say, our own Stree. But Peele is on to a far bigger game-plan. He brings in issues regarding governmental intervention in citizens' lives and the violation of privacy. Long after we are sick of our Wholesome Family caught in miserably compromised situations during a vacation that could put you off seaside resorts for all times to come, the wisdom of the all-knowing filmmaker kicks in.
Much of Peele's first film was about a Black man running from his White attackers. Here again the premise of the horror-raising event is the same except for the fact that the race is no consideration. Black or white, no one is spared as a community of ghoulish attackers go on a rampage.
Miraculously the family of four remains intact. The protagonists seem to get a hang of how to overcome their other-worldy attackers in time at all. The very beautiful Lupito Nyong'o takes the lead in subduing the sickening spirits. Like all horror movie queens, she is constantly running, screaming, knifing, and bludgeoning. The difference is, the one she attacks looks exactly like her.
Inventive, no? Not quite. The path-breaking horror charmer that Peele's fans expect, Us leads us to believe there is life after death. Only to pull the rug from under our feet by showing that life itself can turn miserable enough to rival death.
(Review by Subhash K Jha)
Rating: 2/5
Cast: Lupito Nyong'o, Winston Duke
Director: Jordan Peele
To say director Jonathan Peele's second feature film is a letdown would be erroneous. His first much-feted fear-jerker Get Out had left me cold. While most learned critics across the world found it inventive and witty, it struck as being singularly stupid, and racist in an inverted kind of way.
Race and colour are not an issue in Peele's new film. Thank God for small mercies! This time he is on another trip as his wholesome African-American family is attacked by ghouls who are spitting images of each member of our wholesome family. So the ghoul attacking the wife looks exactly like the wife, the one attacking the husband looks like his mirror-image. Ditto the children.
All this could make for an entertaining humour-horror hijinks like, say, our own Stree. But Peele is on to a far bigger game-plan. He brings in issues regarding governmental intervention in citizens' lives and the violation of privacy. Long after we are sick of our Wholesome Family caught in miserably compromised situations during a vacation that could put you off seaside resorts for all times to come, the wisdom of the all-knowing filmmaker kicks in.
Much of Peele's first film was about a Black man running from his White attackers. Here again the premise of the horror-raising event is the same except for the fact that the race is no consideration. Black or white, no one is spared as a community of ghoulish attackers go on a rampage.
Miraculously the family of four remains intact. The protagonists seem to get a hang of how to overcome their other-worldy attackers in time at all. The very beautiful Lupito Nyong'o takes the lead in subduing the sickening spirits. Like all horror movie queens, she is constantly running, screaming, knifing, and bludgeoning. The difference is, the one she attacks looks exactly like her.
Inventive, no? Not quite. The path-breaking horror charmer that Peele's fans expect, Us leads us to believe there is life after death. Only to pull the rug from under our feet by showing that life itself can turn miserable enough to rival death.
(Review by Subhash K Jha)
Rating: 2/5
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Super Deluxe Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi Steals the Show
- 40-Year Old Cyclist Pedals From Chandigarh to Mumbai to Spread Environment Awareness
- Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Is A Jumbo Disappointment
- 'Slow Mo Guys' on YouTube Just Filmed Speed of Light and it's Straight out of a Sci-Fi Movie
- WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Appears in Latest Beta Version Along With Dark Mode
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results