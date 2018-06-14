English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
US Prosecutors Launch a Probe Into Sexual Assault Allegation Against Sylvester Stallone
Risling declined to provide more details about the alleged assault or to clarify whether California's 10-year statute of limitations applies in the case.
(Image: AFP)
US prosecutors have launched a probe to determine whether film star Sylvester Stallone should be charged in connection with a sexual assault reported last year, a spokesman said.
"A case was presented today by the Santa Monica Police Department regarding Sylvester Stallone," Greg Risling, a spokesman at the Los Angeles District Attorney's office, told AFP yesterday.
"It is under review by our sex crime task force." The case involves a woman who reported last November that the 71-year-old actor, best known for his roles in the Rocky and Rambo movies, had assaulted her in 1990.
Risling declined to provide more details about the alleged assault or to clarify whether California's 10-year statute of limitations applies in the case.
Police in Santa Monica and Stallone's attorney, Martin Singer, could also not be reached for comment.
The allegation against the star comes in the wake of the #MeToo movement that has focused attention on sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond.
Singer in December told US media when the allegation first surfaced that his client "categorically disputes the claim and it is apparent that the woman filed the report to get a media outlet to publish the story." He acknowledged that Stallone had a relationship with the alleged victim while shooting a movie in Israel in 1987 while he was single.
The attorney said at the time that he planned to submit a claim against the woman for filing a false police report.
The #MeToo campaign took off last year following sexual assault allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. It has since become a worldwide phenomenon.
Hundreds of celebrities and powerful people, including actor Kevin Spacey and longtime broadcast journalist Charlie Rose, have been accused of sexual arrestment in the wake of the Weinstein scandal.
Also Watch
"A case was presented today by the Santa Monica Police Department regarding Sylvester Stallone," Greg Risling, a spokesman at the Los Angeles District Attorney's office, told AFP yesterday.
"It is under review by our sex crime task force." The case involves a woman who reported last November that the 71-year-old actor, best known for his roles in the Rocky and Rambo movies, had assaulted her in 1990.
Risling declined to provide more details about the alleged assault or to clarify whether California's 10-year statute of limitations applies in the case.
Police in Santa Monica and Stallone's attorney, Martin Singer, could also not be reached for comment.
The allegation against the star comes in the wake of the #MeToo movement that has focused attention on sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond.
Singer in December told US media when the allegation first surfaced that his client "categorically disputes the claim and it is apparent that the woman filed the report to get a media outlet to publish the story." He acknowledged that Stallone had a relationship with the alleged victim while shooting a movie in Israel in 1987 while he was single.
The attorney said at the time that he planned to submit a claim against the woman for filing a false police report.
The #MeToo campaign took off last year following sexual assault allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. It has since become a worldwide phenomenon.
Hundreds of celebrities and powerful people, including actor Kevin Spacey and longtime broadcast journalist Charlie Rose, have been accused of sexual arrestment in the wake of the Weinstein scandal.
Also Watch
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Facing Rashid at Sunrisers Nets Was an Advantage: Dhawan
- Vivo Unveils Nex as The World's First All-Screen Smartphone With Elevating Selfie Camera
- Premachandran: Afghanistan Roll With the Punches & Come Out Head Held High on 1st Day in Test Cricket
- Loveratri Teaser: Salman Khan Wants You to Fall in Love with Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain
- 'Tears of Joy': Cricket Fans Get Emotional as Afghanistan Team Makes Test Debut