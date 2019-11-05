Used My Failed Marriage to Make Someone Else's Successful in a Film, Says Pati, Patni Aur Woh Director

Upcoming Bollywood movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh recently unveiled their official trailer. The movie, a remake of 1978 classic, is a comical take on extra-marital affairs and has Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead. Director Mudassar Aziz, took a dig on his own failed marriage while talking about the film.

In a Mumbai Mirror report, the filmmaker was quoted as, “We try to show things onscreen that we fail to live out in real life. Since my marriage didn’t work, I thought I should at least make someone else’s successful in the film.”

In 2012, the filmmaker was married to Farahjaan Sheikh, writer and executive producer associated with Vikram Bhatt’s production house.

He further added that the movie will not be a frame-by-frame remake of the BR Chopra film, because of the change in eras. “So, while staying true to the essence of the original, we have created a modern-day adaption,” he said.

During the trailer launch event, Bhumi Pednekar, who plays the role of the wife had clarified that subject is not sexist and her inhibitions were further cleared when she read the script. “It’s a situational comedy, but it isn't frivolous. Neither the namers nor the actors belong to a school that preaches such an ideology.”

However, a particular dialogue of Kartik Aaryan’s stands in contrast with the actress’s statement. In the middle of the trailer, Kartik Aaryan makes a passing joke about marital rape. Comments on social media called out the movie for the insensitivity around a sensitive issue and calling it problematic.

Read: Twitterati Lash Out at Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer for Rape Joke

The movie is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

