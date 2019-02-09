English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Usha Mangeshkar on Mungda: To Rip Off Songs in This Arbitrary Manner is Not Correct
Lata Mangeshkar came out in support of her sister Usha and said the the original makers' consent is not sought before songs are remade.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram
The idea of recreating old, iconic songs for contemporary times may sound like music to the producers’ ears but it does not seem to sit well with everyone in the music industry. The Mangeshkar sisters have spoken out against remaking of their track Mungda for the film Total Dhamaal, originally sung by Usha Mangeshkar for Inkaar in 1978.
In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Usha said, “Our songs were created after a great deal of thought and they were done with sensitivity and care. To rip them off in this arbitrary manner is not correct.”
Lata Mangeshkar, too, reacted to the remake and said, “We are not asked if we approve or not. No one seeks our consent before using our songs. Is that right?”
Rajesh Roshan, who composed music for the original dance number, said that the filmmakers were no more confident about creating new songs. He told the daily, “I think there is less of inspiration and more of perspiration in the music industry. The filmmakers have lost confidence in creating new songs.”
The numbers speak for themselves. The new Mungda has garnered close to 24 million views on YouTube, five days after the song was released by Saregama. The public response to the song gave filmmaker Indra Kumar an opportunity to hit back at his detractors. He told Mid-Day, “We don’t have to take their consent. When Neend Churayi Meri was remade for Golmaal Again, no one came to me for approval. The rights belong to the music label, and the owners of the label have the right to do what they want to.”
Interestingly, the makers of Total Dhamaal also released the recreated version of Paisa Yeh Paisa from Subhash Ghai’s 1980 film Karz, earlier this month. Mungda for Indra’s film is sung by Jyotica Tangri, Shaan & Subhro Ganguly, with lyrics by Kunwar Juneja and music composed by Gourov-Roshin. It also features a rap segment written by Gourov Dasgupta.
Total Dhamaal, starring Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaffrey, Ritesh Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever and Mahesh Manjrekar is slated to release on February 22.
