Usha Uthup Fans Suggest This Actress Play her in Biopic

Usha Uthup is one singer, who epitomises unconventionality. Her distinctive voice sets her apart from all singers from both her generation and the next, and her anglicised accent became her USP. With hits like Doston se Pyaar Kiya from Shaan, and Darling from Saat Khoon Maaf, Usha Uthup has enthralled audiences with her voice. The singer recently had a live performance in Mumbai that dazzled media representatives. In between performing hit numbers, Usha frequently engaged in interaction with the audience, heartily sharing jokes.

In one instance, the question of her biopic came up and Usha posed a question to her audience. Who would be the best choice to play her if a biopic on her was made? The audience had a clear answer. The crowd unanimously answered with Vidya Balan, who they thought would be the best to portray Usha Uthup. According to a media report, a source at the event said, “The audience agreed that it would be interesting to see a biopic on her life and when she asked who in the audience could reproduce her character on screen most convincingly, everyone in the room screamed for Vidya Balan because, given her talent and prowess, she can portray any role with ease and perfection."

The source also said that Usha Uthup was thrilled with the answer and agreed wholeheartedly. It is interesting to note that Vidya Balan has already done two biopics, one on the late actress Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture and one on the late Indian mathematician Shakuntala Devi in the movie eponymously named Shakuntala Devi.

