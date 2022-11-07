Usha Uthup Turns 75: From Hari Om Hari to Darking, Legendary Singer's All-Time Hit Songs

HAPPY BIRTHDAY USHA UTHUP: Singer Usha Uthup is that rare talent in Indian music industry who has modified herself with changing times and trends. The veteran singer has garnered a whole lot of love over years. Usha is one of the singers who made pop and jazz music popular in India. Though Usha Uthup showed her keen interest in singing at an early age, she started her music career in Chennai in 1969 when she used to perform at events and clubs. She made it to Bollywood with Ivory-Merchant’s Bombay Talkies in 1970 in which she sang the English version of Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Usha Uthap turns 75 today, November 7. Let’s look at the hit songs of the veteran singer which are still popular among people.

Darling (7 Khoon Maaf)

The track is based on the Russian folk song Kalinka. The song has Priyanka Chopra enjoying the company of her Russian husband. The beats of the track still make everyone groove. Along with Usha Uthup, it has been voiced by Rekha Bhardwaj. The single also features the singer herself in the frame. She also won the Filmfare Awards in 2011 for Best Female Playback Singer.

Aami Shotti Bolchi (Kahaani)

The catchy song from Vidhya Balan’s film Kahaani is about Kolkata and its culture and the situation of the lead actress in the film. The song’s main line roughly translates to – I speak the truth. The music of the track has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

Vande Mataram (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)

The family-drama film directed by Karan Johar has it all. Bollywood has many renditions of Vande Mataram but this one will give you goosebumps. The song shows Hrithik Roshan travelling to London in search of his brother. Usha Uthap co-sung the track with Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Hari Om Hari (Pyara Dushman)

The iconic song of Usha Uthap – Hari Om Hari from the film Pyara Dushman – is still fresh in the hearts of many. Its beats are not only uptight but groovy as well. The music has been backed by Bappi Lehri. The Anand Sagar directorial features Vinod Mehra, Yogeeta Bali, Sarika, Amzad Khan and Rakesh Roshan among others.

Koi Yahan (Disco Dancer)

The famous track is still heard on retro nights from the film Disco Dancer featuring Mithun Chakraborty. The music of the single has been produced by Bappi Lahiri.

We wish Usha Uthup a very happy birthday!

