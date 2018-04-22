English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Usher Wants Herpes Lawsuit Documents Sealed
Usher has refuted her claims and is now seeking to keep his responses to her requests for evidence under wraps
(Image: AP)
Los Angeles: Singer Usher has asked a judge to seal the legal documents in his herpes lawsuit.
The "Yeah!" hitmaker is caught in a legal battle with Quantasia Sharpton, who went public about the romantic night she and Usher spent together in August 2017.
Usher has refuted her claims and is now seeking to keep his responses to her requests for evidence under wraps, reports aceshowbiz.com.
According to Sharpton, she had not contracted herpes from the alleged encounter at a Days Inn hotel following an Usher concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey in 2014, but is suing because she believes she had been put at risk by the musician.
Usher is reportedly worried that his answers will identify another unnamed woman suing him for the same reason and expose her medical records, while he is also concerned private information could be made public in the media and violate a reported court order between himself, Sharpton and the unidentified woman.
A hearing on the motion is scheduled for later this month.
The unidentified Georgia woman, who claims she was diagnosed with herpes after sleeping with the musician, filed a suit in July 2017, demanding $20 million in punitive damages and another $20 million for emotional harm and medical bills.
Usher, who separated from his second wife Grace Miguel in March, has also denied those allegations and had earlier asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.
