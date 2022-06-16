Utkarsh Shinde’s Dhurala Gets Music Album of The Year Award

Utkarsh Shinde is one of the most popular singers in the Marathi film industry. The 36-year-old is the son of the famous musician Anand Shinde. Utkarsh is an avid social media user and often shares engrossing posts on Instagram. Recently, Utkarsh shared heart-warming pictures on Instagram and revealed that his music album, Dhurala, won the Music Album of the Year award at the Mirchi Music Awards.

In the pictures a beaming Utkarsh can be seen posing with his trophy. Utkarsh’s elder brother, Aadarsh Shinde, can also be seen alongside the musician with his trophy. Aadarsh has sung two songs in the music album.

While sharing the picture Utkarsh has thanked his fans for showering their love on his album. He has expressed his gratitude to his technical team and all the musicians involved in the recording of the album. Utkarsh has also thanked his friends on Instagram who promoted his album on social media.

Fans and colleagues of Utkarsh have congratulated the singer in the comment section of the post. Anchor Meghana Erande wrote, “Heartiest congratulations, so so proud of you.”

Apart from being a great musician, Utkarsh is known for his stylish looks. Recently, Utkarsh shared stunning pictures of himself in a black suit. Utkarsh captioned his post as, “Find me where the wild things are.”

Utkarsh gained widespread popularity from his participation in the reality TV show, Bigg Boss Marathi 3. Although Vishal Nikam won the show, Utkarsh gained a massive fan following because of his simplicity and honesty.

Interestingly, Utkarsh is a doctor by profession. He studied medicine in Pune and did his post-graduation from London. During the pandemic, Utkarsh released songs titled Go Corona, Corona Go and Covid Warrior Mhana to eliminate many misconceptions about Covid-19. Utkarsha has also composed the title song of the popular Marathi TV show Mahamanav Ki Gaurav Gatha.

