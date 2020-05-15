MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Uttar Ramayan Most Watched Indian TV Show This Week, Followed by Shri Krishna

credits - IANS

As per the details divulged by BARC, it can be concluded that this week it was multiple mythological shows which kept the audiences glued to the TV sets.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 3:47 PM IST
Ramanand Sagar's mythological show Uttar Ramayan, which is a follow-up to his popular show Ramayan, is this week's most-watched show on TV as per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) TRP ratings.

BARC has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between May 2 and May 8, and it says that DD National's Uttar Ramayan is still holding the top position in terms of TRPs for the second consecutive week. It’s followed by Shri Krishna on the same channel.

Besides Uttar Ramayan and Shri Krishna, BR Chopra's Mahabharat, which is being re-aired on DD Bharti is at the number three spot.

It is followed by Dangal's Baba Aiso Var Dhundo at the fourth spot in the list of top five programmes of the week. The cast of Baba Aiso Var Dhundo includes popular names like-- Vikrant Massey, Juhi Aslam, Darshan Kumar, Shailesh Datar, Tanvi Thakkar, Ashita Dhawan Gulabani, Reshmi Ghosh, Shailesh Gulabani, Priya Bathija, Raj Singh, Aditi Tailang and Shalini Sahuta among others.

At number five is Dangal's Mahima Shanidevi Ki.

As per the details divulged by BARC, among multiple mythological shows Vikrant Massey and Juhi Aslam's Baba Aiso Var Dhundo maintains its position in the TRPs list.

