Uttaran Actress Tina Dutta Sets Internet Ablaze with Topless Pictures

Uttaran actress Tina Dutta took to Instagram on Sunday to share sultry pictures of herself. In the pictures, the actress can be seen napping outdoors with lush greenery and sunrise in the background. She is lying in a white blanket, showing off her back and legs. In two pictures from the set, she also wore a blue and green print bikini top. “Sunlight. There’s always a story🌞," she wrote in the caption.

Earlier, the actress opened up about being in an abusive relationship for five years with an industry outsider. Taking a look at the past, Tina said she regrets not standing up for herself back then. She told Hindustan Times, “I should have told him that it is over. I don’t blame the guy completely because I was also at a very tender age when I fell in love. I was so blinded in love that I thought it was okay for me to put up with an abusive relationship and allowed him to treat me the way he wished. But it was not okay. If a guy raises a hand on you, that means he is not man enough. One shouldn’t let anybody take you for granted and nobody has the right to disrespect you and take away your peace and happiness from you."

Read: Srishty Rode Makes Heads Turn With Her Bold Photos, See The Diva Raise Temperatures

That was not it. While the relationship wasn’t easy, the break-up turned out to be a bad phase. The actress, who had difficulty in moving on, shared, “I was so scared to trust people and went into depression. I remember I used to be really sad on the sets and used to hide in my make-up room and cry."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.