Uttaran to Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Has Ruled the Small Screen for Long

Actress Rashami Desai, who became a household name from TV show Uttaran, appeared in Assamese, Bhojpuri and Gujarati films before making it big on TV.

She has done shows like Raavan in 2006, Ishq Ka Rang Safed in 2015 and Adhuri Kahaani Hamari in 2016. Among her popular shows are Uttaran in 2009 and Dil Se Dil Tak in 2017 and her latest show Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.

Apart from daily soaps, Rashami has also participated in various reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha in 2010, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 in 2012, Nach Baliye 7 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 in 2014 and recently in Bigg Boss 13. On the dancing shows -- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye 7-- she was the first runner-up, and on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, she emerged as the third runner-up.

After becoming a popular face on TV, she was also seen in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2. Rashami did a cameo in the movie’s song Dagabaaz Re.

About Rashami’s personal life, in the year 2012, she married her Uttaran co-star Nandish Sandhu. Sadly, after two years of marriage the couple got separated in 2014 and filed for divorce in 2015. Recently, the actress had revealed that she dated actor Arhaan Khan for more than a year before their relationship ended on Bigg Boss 13.

Also, a look at some of the controversies that Rashami has been embroiled in – Rashami had a huge fight with her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla on the sets. She blamed the actor for giving her dialogues to Jasmine Bhasin, who played a pivotal role in the show. Later, she was in news when the truth about her now ex-boyfriend Arhaan’s marriage and a child was revealed on Bigg Boss 13. The actress, who was not aware about the truth first forgave him and later ended the relationship with him. This raised many question on her, which she has been clarifying till date.

