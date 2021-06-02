Uttaran's Tina Datta Sizzles in Topless Photoshoot with Message on Body Positivity, See Pics

Uttaran fame actress Tina Datta is a sight to behold in her latest social media pictures, in which she is seen posing topless and flirts with the camera.

Tina, who is most popular for playing Iccha in Colors show Uttaran, co-starring Rashami Desai, Pratima Kannan, Gaurav Chopra, Siddharth Shukla among others, is seen raising temperature as she gets clicked in colourful shorts and sunglasses. Her pictures are going viral on social media.

She captioned the post, “Mind if I heat up the temperatures? I thought the new month deserves a change. P.S. This is a picture that was edited but I think if you are comfortable in your skin, its all ok….Remember do what makes you comfortable without worrying about what others think!"

Tina keeps sharing her bikini pictures on social media as well.

On the work front, Tina made her digital debut last year with ZEE5 show Naxalbari. She also appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 14.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here