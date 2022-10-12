Uunchai: Anil Kapoor Introduces ‘Friend’ Anupam Kher As Om Sharma, Unveils His Character Poster

A day after the makers of much awaited Sooraj Barjatya directorial Uunchai introduced Amitabh Bachchan’s character Amit Shrivastava, they made the audience meet Anupam Kher’s character – Om Sharma. Anupam Kher’s good friend Anil Kapoor also took to social media to pen a sweet note in honour of his buddy and dropped the poster.

The character poster ft Anupam Kher once again proved that he is the king of versatility. The poster has been split into two halves showcasing Anupam Kher in two completely different worlds. On one side we see Anupam Kher in the humble surroundings of his bookshop. On the other side, we see him in a totally different light amid snowcapped mountains, covered in multiple layers of warm clothing with eyes that have a sense of longing and achievement both.

“With love , pride and respect , I present to you my friend – the most consummate actor of our times – Anupam Kher as Om Sharma in #SoorajBarjatya’s #Uunchai. Can’t wait to see @AnupamPKher in this magnum opus! Directed by my family’s all time favourite director #Sooraj Barjatya. Relive and celebrate the beauty of friendship with @Rajshri and@uunchaithemovie on 11.11.22. #Rajshri” wrote the Mr India actor as he dropped the poster.

Honoured by the kind words of his close friend, Anupam retweeted his post and wrote, “Dear @AnilKapoor! I am so touched by your generosity! When an actor of your calibre acknowledges and praises my work, it infuses me with more enthusiasm to do better. Thanks दोस्त!आपने मुझे सराहा।मैं गदगद हो गया! आपको ऊँचाई फ़िल्म में #SoorajBarjatya का जादू 100% nazar aayega!”

Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media, Uunchai will be Big B’s first release in his landmark 80th year. Helmed by Sooraj R Barjatya, Uunchai is slated to be released on 11th November.

An ambitious project with an iconic ensemble, Uunchai remains a film that Big B blogged the most about on his famous online blog. The first poster of the film, that released on Friendship Day, had set the thematic backbone of the story – friendship. The tagline read – friendship was their only motivation. Taking the theme of the film forward, it was a heartwarming surprise that had friendship at its very core, as Veeru wished Jai for Rajshri’s Uunchai.

Along with Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher, the movie also stars Boman Irani, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra. Uunchai also promises solid performances by Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi.

