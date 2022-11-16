Uunchai Box Office: Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Remains Steady On Day 5, Parineeti Announces 'Big Party Soon'

Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher starrer Uunchai released in theatres recently and received mixed reviews from all. However, the film has been performing well at the box office. On Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that Uunchai earned Rs 1.76 crores on its day five. It previously earned Rs 1.81 crore, Rs 3.64 crore, Rs 4.71 crore and Rs 1.88 crore from its opening day to Tuesday respectively. This means that the film’s total collection is now close to Rs 14 crores.

“#Uunchai remains rock-steady on Day 5, marginal drop [6.38%] vis-à-vis Day 4… Continues to perform better in evening shows… Eyes ₹ 16.75 cr [+/-] in Week 1… Weekend 2 crucial… Fri 1.81 cr, Sat 3.64 cr, Sun 4.71 cr, Mon 1.88 cr, Tue 1.76 cr. Total: ₹ 13.80 cr. #India biz," Taran Adarsh’s tweet read.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra who played a tour guide in this movie also expressed happiness about the film’s success at the box office and announced that she will host a ‘big party very soon’. “I am truly so humbled and honoured at the success of Uunchai, I have gone through many ups and downs in my career but success like this and love from the audience like this just makes you feel that they continue to believe in you and appreciate you. I am going to give a big party very soon to celebrate this love that the audience is giving me,” the actress said.

Released on November 11, Uunchai starred Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa in key roles. The film was extensively shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur. It marks director Sooraj R. Barjatya’s return to the big screen after 7 years.

News18 Showsha’s review of Uunchai read, “Uunchai is uneven but heartfelt. Despite its flaws, the emotions connect. Getting to see some of the finest talents in Indian cinema together is enough to pull anyone to the theatre. And if you are game for a family drama with a message, Uunchai is a film for you. It has its heart in the right place, if not many other things.​"

