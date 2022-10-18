Uunchai Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani Are Here To Celebrate Friendship

The trailer of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani’s upcoming film, Uunchai has been released. On Tuesday, Big B took to his social media handle and urged all to shower ‘love and affection’ on the trailer. “Shower this one with love and affection. It deserves all of it! It’s special. It’s #Uunchai! Trailer Out Now!” he wrote.

The trailer begins with a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa’s friendship. While Danny mentions how they should climb Mount Everest together, the other three decided not to, considering their age. However, soon Danny passes away which makes his friends realise that they should immerse his ashes at the Everest base camp. What follows is a tale of hardwork and loyal friendship!

Reacting to the trailer, one of the social media users wrote, “It’s going to be a never seen before Cult Friendship Tale. Eagerly waiting for 11th of November.” Another fan claimed that the film will be a ‘masterpiece’ and Tweeted, “Just saw the trailer Gurudev ji. Just cant desrcibe in words the trailer. Its a movie celebrating life, celebrating friendship. OUTSTANDING. A classic, a masterpiece from @rajshri My best of wishes to the entire cast & crew.”

Uunchai was announced by Parineeti Chopra on Big B’s 75th Birthday in October last year. Back then, the actress took to her social media handle, dropped BTS pictures and wrote, “Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast (sic).”

Besides Big B, Kher and Irani, Uunchai will also feature Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa in key roles. The film has been extensively shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur. It marks director Sooraj R. Barjatya’s return to the big screen after 7 years. Uunchai will hit theatres on November 11 this year.

