1-min read

Uyarntha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan's Look from Tamil Film Revealed

Amitabh Bachchan is making his debut in Tamil cinema with 'Uyarntha Manithan' that is directed by Tha Tamilvanan.

News18.com

Updated:April 1, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
Image: SJ Suryah/ Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan is making his Kollywood debut with Tha Tamilvanan's Uyarntha Manithan alongside actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah, and the actor's look from the upcoming film has been revealed. Suryah shared the first glimpse of Big B from the project on his Twitter handle.

Expressing his joy over sharing screen space with Amitabh, Suryah wrote, "Happiest moment of my life ... thank you God , mom, dad for fulfilling a dream which I have never even dreamt of .... 🙏 toThe evergreen superstar ⁦@SrBachchan ,⁩ sharing it with our super star ⁦@rajinikanth⁩ & Dir ⁦@ARMurugadoss⁩."




In the pictures, Amitabh is clad in a dhoti that has a golden border. He can also be seen sporting a red gamcha and round rimmed spectacles to complete the look. Though the pictures don't reveal much about the character, judging by the mud house that Big B poses against, it can be assumed that his character in Uyarntha Manithan is based out of countryside.

Extending his gratitude to Rajnikanth and Murugadoss, Suryah wrote, "Ha ha ha .... Dir @ARMurugadoss sir helped me to get this movie on board and our superstar @rajinikanth sir helped me by announcing the project that’s why thanked both of them .... sjs."




Produced by Thiruchendur Murugan Productions, the film will be bilingual and also made in Hindi. Uyarntha Manithan is written by Javar Seetharaman. Amitabh has previously dabbled with South Indian cinema when he produced Tamil film Ullasam that starred Ajith and Vikram in the lead roles.

