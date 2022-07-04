Uyir Uruguthe Song From Vikram Starrer Cobra Set to Release Today

The next song of Cobra starring Vikram is set to release sometime on Monday, July 4. The Uyir Uruguthe song has been composed by AR Rahman and written by Thamarai.

Sever Screen Studio shared the release date and promo of the song. Fans filled the comment section with appreciation and love for the promo.

The movie will see 20 different avatars of Vikram and is going to hit the theatres on August 11. Cobra has been directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, who has previously worked on movies like Demonte Colony and Imaikkaa Nodigal also starring Vikram.

The film’s creators intend to release it in the second week of August, ahead of Independence Day. Because of the epidemic, the picture has been put on hold multiple times in the previous two years. While Srinidhi Shetty plays the heroine, Anand Raj, Robo Shankar, Mia George, Poovaiyar, and KS Ravikumar will be seen in other pivotal roles in this movie produced by Sever Screen Studio.

Chiyan Vikram is said to be playing a mathematical genius in his latest project. Alongside him, cricketer Irfan Pathan will be playing a lead role in the movie. According to sources, the movie took longer to film because the story was not fully written.

This year, the versatile actor has many fascinating films in the pipeline, with Cobra garnering the most attention. The most intriguing component of the film is that Vikram will portray 20 different roles. Each character will be dressed differently. This would break Kamal Haasan’s record of playing ten distinct characters in Dasavatharam.

With the release of the mega-blockbuster film Mahaan on Amazon Prime Video on February 10, Vikram has had a good year thus far. Both crowds and reviews praised the mob drama.

Vikram’s other ventures include portraying Aditya Karikalan in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1, which is expected to hit theatres on September 30. According to sources, the actor has also completed Dhruva Natchathiram’s dubbing job. He will shortly begin work on Chiyaan 61, directed by Pa Ranjith.

