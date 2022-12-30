V Celebrates First Birthday Without His Jin Hyung, Emotional BTS ARMYs Share Old Clips of TaeJin

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V is celebrating his 27th birthday today, and as usual, ARMYs have grand celebrations planned out to make the day special for the birthday boy. Social media has been filled with birthday wishes for Taehyung and netizens have shared special edits and fan art to express their love for the Winter Bear singer. However, BTS fans are also a bit emotional as Taehyung is celebrating his first birthday without his Jin hyung (older brother). Kim Seokjin, the eldest member of BTS, has enlisted in South Korea’s mandatory military services.

Fans are digging out old videos and photos of TaeJin (Taehyung and Jin). Jin’s old birthday wishes for V have also resurfaced. While sharing the old moments, fans also assured V that his Jin hyung will always be with him. One fan shared their old concert photos and wrote, “Taehyungahh happy birthday on behalf of Jin hyung. Happy birthday V." Another fan wrote, “I just realized that this is the first birthday of taehyung as a bts without jin hyung :(( so happiest birthday v :(( loveuu"

I just realized that this is the first birthday of taehyung as a bts without jin hyung :(( so happiest birthday v :(( loveuu pic.twitter.com/Py7Qhz1P46— riea ᵕ̈ shua's day ♡ (@shuariea) December 30, 2022

Another user wrote, “Happy birthday V oppa always be happy and God always bless you and i know you miss jin oppa we also miss jinu oppa love you and once again happy birthdays "

Happy birthday V oppa always be happy and God always bless you and i know you miss jin oppa we also miss jinu oppa love you and once again happy birthdays pic.twitter.com/XGgoNbRroM— My Universe K-pop (@BijayTa81875886) December 30, 2022

Take a look at more reactions:

Jin asked if he can take the banner and bowed after getting permission The board says “Bangtan V Happy Birthday” Cry with me pic.twitter.com/Dwkr9fAnL2 — Bangtan⁷ Bytes ᵛᵈ ᵃ ʸ (@trueselfbytes) December 29, 2022

“to our v, whose birthday is tomorrow. taehyung-ah, hyung loves you a lot”-jinthis will be the first birthday where jin won’t be able to wish taehyung happy birthday.. my heart hurts pic.twitter.com/5s5vj4mltg — sarah⁷ ෆ˙ᵕ˙ෆ INDIGO / TAEJIN DECEMBER (@bangtanies4lyfe) December 29, 2022

His Jin Hyung wishing him a happy birthday!! HAPPY V DAY#HappyBirthdayTaehyung pic.twitter.com/jxYLuPoWm4— Manvi⁷ tete day! (@tannies13613) December 29, 2022

remember when jin greeted taehyung on television and said "remember that your hyung jin loves you very much" — tomorrow will be v's first birthday without his hyung jins presence since the day they met. #TaehyungDay #TAEHYUNG #romanticgentlemanv #HAPPYVDAY #bts #taejin pic.twitter.com/JkEsT5cdts— Ar Joonie (@brittlinnx) December 29, 2022

#taejin : so i'll tell you a million tiny things that you have never known ♡ pic.twitter.com/bAZWMT5Yb9— ًtete day (@jinluvspace) December 29, 2022

jin pic of the day ft. taehyung cause his birthday is soon!! pic.twitter.com/KHoSAxHawT— taehyung day🎂 (@seokiebubs) December 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung’s global fanbase has gone to extreme lengths to celebrate the singer’s birthday. From decorating cafes, and bus stops to underground city subway, several projects have been launched to mark the special occasion. Such is the excitement that many cafes have also placed giant dolls of the singer outside for fans to click photos. In addition to this, ARMYs all across the globe have also planned charity drives, donations, and listening parties for the singer.

