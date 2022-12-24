V Sings 'It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas' For BTS ARMYs, Yeontan Makes a Special Appearance

ARMYs, rejoice! Kim Taehyung has sent us an early Christmas gift and it is all things dreamy and heavenly. The BTS singer covered the popular 1951 song It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas and uploaded it on YouTube on December 23. He then took to his Instagram Story section to share the snippet of the video and write, “Christmas gift from me to armys." In the video, Taehyung is seen dressed in an oversized blue hoodie while singing the song. V’s Pomeranian Yeontan also makes an appearance in the video.

While singing, he picks Yeontan up in his lap and the latter licks his cheeks. V then cuddles him and does a little dance carrying him in his arms.

Watch it here:

The comment section of the YouTube video was filled with ARMYs cheering for the BTS member and expressing their love for him. One fan wrote, “I LOVE THIS SO MUCH!!😊❄☃️💚🎄❤HAPPY CHRISTMAS!!!" while another user added, “this song really suit V’s deep voice….so addicting😊😊"

Meanwhile, this has been quite an eventful year for V and his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook. The group dropped their album but soon after that they announced that they will be taking a hiatus and working on their solo projects. Jungkook dropped his song Left and Right with Charlier Puth whereas J-Hope and RM dropped their albums. However, a big shock came to ARMYs when it was announced that the eldest member Kim Seokjin aka Jin will be leaving for South Korea’s mandatory military service. The singer left this month and will be followed by other BTS members who will also enlist in military duties.

On the other hand, Google announced this year’s list of the most searched Asians worldwide, and Kim Taehyung and Jungkook made it to the list. The former is the top Asian search for 2022 and is followed by his fellow band mate Jungkook, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Indian actress Katrina Kaif.

Read all the Latest Movies News here