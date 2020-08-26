V Trailer: Nani’s Serial Killer to Sudheer Babu’s Tough Cop Gives a High-octane Action Romp Vibe

The trailer of the highly anticipated Telugu action-thriller film V was released on August 26. It portrays Nani as the anti-hero in an ultimate showdown with Sudheer Babu's character, a tough cop. Nani as per Sudheer Babu’s crime investigating officer is a psycho killer, who is seeking people’s attention. Nani, obsessed with Sudheer Babu, challenges him who is already after Nani.

Nani took to Twitter to share the news with his fans. He attached the trailer to his tweet and wrote, “Ela finish chedham?#VTrailerOnPrime (sic.)”

Speaking about the film, Nani said, "For any artist, it is an out-of-the-world feeling to see fans shower you with love and appreciation! The movie is special to me since it marks my 25th film. The trailer is a sneak peek into the action-packed, edge-of-the-seat thrill that the movie promises!(sic.)"

V directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti marks the third collaboration between the filmmaker and Nani. Indraganti introduced Nani as the good hero in his acting debut, and will portray Nani in a negative role in his 25th film.

The soundtrack of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi with the background music score by SS Thaman. The ensemble star cast led by Nani has Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Nassar are to play other crucial roles in V.

V is set to debut on September 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

Nani will next be seen in Shiva Nirvana’s Tuck Jagadish. It features Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi.