V Wars Actor Ian Somerhalder Talks About Losing Virginity at 13, Says 'It was Fun'

Ian Somerhalder, whose latest vampire drama V Wars is streaming now on Netflix, talked about his teenage dating life on a radio show recently.

News18.com

Updated:December 5, 2019, 2:22 PM IST
Ian Somerhalder, who has a huge female fan following thanks to TV shows Lost and Vampire Diaries, has spoken up about losing his virginity as a teenage model. The actor spoke openly about his first sexual experience on SiriusXM's Radio Andy Wednesday, sharing that he was just 13 at the time.

Speaking with Andy Cohen, the 40-year-old shared that he lost his virginity when he was 13, telling the host, "It was fun." Cohen then asked, "Was that when your sexual life started?"

"When you're 13 and you're a boy... boys are pretty on it," replied Somerhalder. He also said that the girl he lost his virginity to was 16 at the time, reported People.com.

The actor said that his brother, who is seven years older, gave him dating tips. "He taught me a lot, and he was quite a Casanova. He used to have girls in his bedroom all the time and what I did was, I went into the bottom corner of his window and I pinched the Venetian blinds. I pinched the blinds down so I'd have a clear view. I'd go outside and I'd watch, and I learned a lot," he said.

The actor, who has two-year-old daughter Bodhi with his actress wife Nikki Reed, also opened up about the double standard between men and women when it comes to dating. He said it's unfair that "guys who have sons are like, 'Yeah, you're going to get a date, yeah,' while all the dads with daughters are like, 'I will kill these little b**t*rds'."

The actor's latest project, another vampire drama called V Wars, is streaming now on Netflix.

