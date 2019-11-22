Take the pledge to vote

Vaani Kapoor Accused of Hurting Religious Sentiments for Wearing 'Vulgar' Outfit with 'Ram' Written on it

A Mumbai resident has accused the actress of hurting religious sentiments since she wore a revealing blouse with 'Ram' written on it. The picture has been removed from her profile now.

News18.com

November 22, 2019, 8:37 PM IST
A complaint has been filed against Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor with NM Joshi Marg police station, for posting a picture in a revealing outfit that had 'Ram' written on it. A Mumbai resident, named Rama Sawant, has accused the actress of hurting religious sentiments, according to a recent report.

The War actress had recently posted a picture of her wearing a deep-neck white blouse which had the word 'Ram' written on it.

Vaani

As per the same report, the complaint letter said, "The undersigned is an ardent devotee of 'Lord Shri Ram'. The undersigned has come across a photograph of Bollywood actress by name Ms Vaani Kapoor on her Instagram, where under, she is found in vulgar cloth in semi-nude position and over her body and more particularly from her shoulder to breast, she is found to be wearing blouse/brassiere made out a cloth-like Ramnami, in as much as the names of Lord Shri Ram has been described containing 'Shri Ram', which denotes to Lord Shri Ram."

It further said, "In view of the facts set out hereinabove, and law enunciated by the Hon'ble Apex Court and so also various high courts of the Country including Hon'ble High Court, Bombay, you are requested to forthwith register an FIR against actress Vaani Kapoor for an offence punishable u/s. 215A of IPC and take further legal action so that she is brought to book/punished in accordance with the law."

While the picture has been removed from her social media page, following the outrage, the actress is yet to make any official statement.

