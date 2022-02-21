Vaani Kapoor: After Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Hope to Get the Same Love for Shamshera

Vaani Kapoor ended 2021 on a high as she reaped in all the love for her sensitive performance as a transgender woman in the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Paired opposite the poster boy of content cinema in India, Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor won acclaim for her acting skills. The film hit the OTT screens last month, and Kapoor was showered with love again as the film reached out to a different set of audiences who praised her for handling an unconventionally tricky role with sensitivity and grace.

The actor is set to be seen again in the big ticket action spectacle Shamshera that is scheduled to release on July 22, 2022.

Paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani is hoping that this year turns out to be the best year of her career. She says, “I’m hoping that 2022 is my best year in cinema. I’m still getting love from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, a film that will always be supremely special for me. It is hugely gratifying for any artist to be validated with a lot of positivity for the work that you do and it happened to me and I couldn’t be happier. I wish to get the same love from people for what I have done in Shamshera.”

Talking about her performance in the Karan Malhotra directorial, which is produced by Yash Raj Films, Vaani says, “I have put myself out there in a big way and you will know what I mean when you see the film. It’s been a fulfilling experience to push myself so much for a movie. So, here’s hoping that after Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Shamshera too will be a film that people see and say that I can be trusted to do anything on screen, that I would never back down from being part of a novel vision and that I would always try to reinvent myself into doing something new.”

