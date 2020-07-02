Vaani Kapoor Cast Opposite Akshay Kumar in Bellbottom

Actress Vaani Kapoor will star opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in upcoming espionage thriller "Bellbottom". This will be Vaani's first film with Akshay.

"I am elated to share the screen space with Akshay sir. I am also thrilled to partner with the whole team who have already made me feel at home at this initial stage of our film. Hoping that this excitement will translate beautifully on screen," Vaani said.

Inspired by true events, the film is set in 1980s, the story is about one of India's forgotten heroes.

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, the film is scheduled to go on floors later this year. It is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh.

Welcoming Vaani to the team, director Ranjit said: "Vaani's character in the film is extremely intriguing. She has a certain flair and we're all very excited to have her on board!"

Explaining the casting choice, producer Jackky Bhagnani said that the script made him choose a fresh pairing.

"Vaani is an intelligent and an effective actor and I have loved all her performances. The female lead in ï¿½Bellbottom' has to be in sync with Akshay sir's screen persona. The role is meaty and I am confident that Vaani will ace this one," said Jackky, who is backing the film with his banner Pooja Entertainment.

"Bellbottom" is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.

