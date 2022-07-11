Vaani Kapoor Confirms Her Role In Shamshera Not Similar To Katrina Kaif's Thugs of Hindostan Character

Karan Malhotra’s ‘Shamshera’ featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Vani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt has become the talk of the town ever since its trailer has been released. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, they have also been guessing whether or not Vaani’s character in the film is similar to that of Katrina Kaif’s character Suraiya in ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ which released in 2018. Vaani’s fans are skeptical and scared that just like Katrina, she too might have only song appearances and a few scenes with Ranbir and that might be the end of her character in the film.

However, Vaani herself has cleared the air around her character. In a recent interview, the actress assured her fans that there is ‘a lot’ to her role in the movie. “No yaa, because there is only so much you have seen in the trailer. One must be perceiving way more than one can understand from the trailer or the song that has come out. But there is a lot. There’s an entire different arc to my character is all I can say and I can say that with conviction that it’s a very different film,” she told India Forums.

Vaani, who made her big Bollywood debut with the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer rom-com 'Shuddh Desi Romance' in 2013 took a while to convince the audience that she was worth it. It was only her performance as Maanvi in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' opposite Ayushmann Khuranna that won her accolades as an actor in the industry. And now, Vaani's fans cannot wait to see her romance Ranbir in 'Shamshera' as they have already raised the hotness quotient and have created a buzz with their sizzling chemistry in the song 'Fitoor' which has been sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan. Shamshera is slated to release on July 22.