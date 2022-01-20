Vaani Kapoor: I Don't Want to be Part of a Film to Make Money or Be in the Limelight | Exclusive

After making a promising big-screen debut with Yash Raj Film’s rom-com Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), Vaani Kapoor has done only five films in her eight-year-long career. Last year was the first time that she has had two releases (Bell Bottom and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui). While she was appreciated for her performance in Bell Bottom, Kapoor received amazing praises both from the critics as well as the audience for playing a transwoman in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

At a time when actors like to sign a lot of films, Kapoor is taking her own time and is yet to sign a new project. Ask her if the long gaps between films can result in an out-of-sight-out-of-mind situation and she says, “I am genuinely happy with the response that the industry has shown towards Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. I have Shamshera coming up next but I haven’t signed anything after that. I am just hoping that my next can be something interesting and different from what I have done in the past. Quality for me always has mattered the most. I don’t want to be a part of a film for the sake of making more money or being in the limelight. I feel it is better to sit at home than do a film which wouldn’t give me any personal or creative satisfaction."

At the same time, when actors put out everything on social media, Kapoor is one of the few actors who doesn’t give too much importance to it. “I like a little distinction between my professional and personal life. I am very guarded with my personal life. So there are very few people who I think I rely upon I’m friendly, but I’m not the most out there social person. It is very rare that you’d see my getting photographed at parties or events unless it is about my film because I genuinely don’t like it."

She adds that while being on social media works for others, she doesn’t subscribe to being constantly out there. “I see many celebrities being constantly being papped and are social media stars. But then I ask myself will that give me happiness, and is that the kind of stardom that I want? I want to be known for the kind of films I’m associated with and the kind of work I’ve done and those feel more logical and genuine reasons. But that’s my logic, there’s no right or wrong. Everybody has their way of making their livelihood and everybody has their way of shining. And I’m not judging anybody. But being constantly being out there doesn’t come naturally to me."

